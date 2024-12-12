Shooter on the run after returning to home he was kicked out of and killing man, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing another man, then fleeing from a home overnight in northwest Harris County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 5700 block of Pebble Springs Drive between midnight and 1 a.m. Thursday and found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

According to preliminary information from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man was recently kicked out of the home but returned overnight.

The suspect got into an argument with another man who lived at the home, before shooting the man and taking off, the sheriff said.

It appears several people live at the home, ranging from young kids to adults.

Several people were also detained, the sheriff said.

Authorities said they have an idea who the shooter is, but they're investigating whether this was a murder or self-defense.

Deputies didn't immediately know if the suspected shooter permanently lived at the house.

