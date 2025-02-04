Several Houston homeowners reach out to Action 13 after seeing a spike in their water bills

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After Action 13 reported on one Houston senior's high water bills last week, many viewers have reached out asking for similar help.

On Monday, Eyewitness News visited three different residents who contacted ABC13 on their specific water bill cases. We found out that there could be many reasons why your water bill may appear higher than normal. It could be a leak, a broken meter, or just a billing mistake. However, getting to the bottom of each case can sometimes be confusing and complicated.

Take the case of Antonia Gray, who got a water bill for almost $700 last Friday.

"It worries me," says the distraught single who lives with a special needs teenage son. "I need to cook, and my son needs to take baths, and I shouldn't have to worry about this, and I shouldn't have to call you guys that something they should already be doing."

Gray isn't alone. Fannie Hanks also called ABC13, saying she owes several hundred dollars, much higher than what she's used to paying in the small house she's lived in since 1962.

"I called ABC13 to try to help me get it down," Hanks, who says she doesn't have a leak and does not wash a car or water her yard, said. "Oh Lord, no. I never water my lawn."

Faye Reagins, who lives in northeast Houston, called us too. Reagins said she paid last month's water bill, but it didn't show up in her statement, which was over $300 when we visited her.

"I would like for them to explain to me when the bill jumps," Reagins said.

In a city with millions of residents, Houston Public Works department says billing questions can vary. In Hanks and Reagins' cases, both appeared to be related to billing cycles. Since ABC 13 began asking questions Monday morning, both women have heard from the City of Houston's water department. In fact, Reagins' water bill was adjusted within a few hours.

Gray's case is a bit more complicated.

The City of Houston says Gray's bills have been creeping up incrementally in the past few months. That clearly suggests some type of leak somewhere. That means they will have to send someone out to examine the situation.

For Gray, the sooner, the better.

"My son is special needs. I never had this bill so extensive before," Gray said.

ABC13 will keep you updated on what happens.

