Wild cat native to Africa rescued from garage of N. Houston home, Harris County Pct. 1 deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An anonymous tip led investigators to rescue a wild cat from a north Houston home on Wednesday.
The Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office released photos of the rescued serval, which is a wild cat native to Africa, from the garage of a home on W. Tidwell Road.
Animal cruelty investigators took the cat to Houston's SPCA, where it is being treated for minor health issues.
A court hearing will determine if the owners get the cat returned.
Meanwhile, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are also investigating the case.
