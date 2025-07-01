'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast members join 'Dancing with the Stars' season 34

More celebrities are foxtrotting their way onto the ballroom floor and joining the season 34 cast of "Dancing with the Stars."

Among the new additions are Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck from seasons 1 and 2 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

"Hey guys, it's Whitney and Jen from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives!' We're so excited to be joining 'Dancing with the Stars' this season! Catch #MomTok on the dance floor! We're... I'm coming for that mirror ball!" Leavitt and Affleck said in a joint video message.

Leavitt and Affleck join previously announced cast members Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist who was the first celebrity cast member to climb aboard the new season, and social media superstar Alix Earle.

Before they dance their way to the ballroom, Leavitt and Affleck have to make it through the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 2 reunion special, which is hosted by former "Bachelor" star Nick Viall. The special will feature both #MomTok and #DadTok gangs sitting down, never-before-seen footage from the series and even a surprise announcement. The reunion special premieres July 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars" kicks off this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+. The new season will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."