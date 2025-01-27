Representing H-town, food, and the Rockets: Meet the 'Bachelor' with Houston roots, Grant Ellis!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "The Bachelor" returns for its 29th season on Monday night, and the lead has Houston roots!

Grant Ellis may originally be from New Jersey, but the former pro basketball player lived in Houston when he became a fan-favorite on Jenn Tran's season of "The Bachelorette."

ABC13 anchor Briana Conner sat down with Ellis to talk about the upcoming season and what he loves about Space City.

Like many of us, Ellis said one of the things he loves most about Houston is the food.

"You've been spending a lot of time on the West Coast, but when you get to Houston, what is the one thing you've just got to do that you've really been missing?" Briana asked.

"Eat," Ellis replied, with a laugh. "The restaurants in Houston are really good. I love Flora, I love a lot of good restaurants I go to in Houston."

But, it's not just our top-notch cuisine he looks forward to coming back to.

"And just, hang out with my family, you know? My cousins, and just enjoy the view and enjoy the scene and everything that Houston has to offer," Ellis said.

See Briana's full conversation with Ellis, including his thoughts on the Houston Rockets, in the video player above.

"Bachelor Nation" fans may remember the ending to Tran's season, where she revealed that Devin Strader, another contestant from Houston, started pulling away after their proposal in Hawaii.

The heartbreaking finale left many fans soured on Strader and, for some, on Houston men in general.

"As you go forward with your season, what's sort of on your mind about how you want to portray yourself, your family, and a little bit, you know, the city?" Briana asked.

"I'm just going to be myself. I have a responsibility to -- not even a responsibility -- just the way that I am and the way that I was raised, I'm a certain way," Ellis said. "So, I know that things won't go that direction. And to be an example and to be a leader is something I really pride myself on."

So, will Ellis find love? Find out when season 29 of "The Bachelor" premieres Monday night at 7 p.m. on ABC13.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.