Search underway for inmate who escaped from custody at processing center downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from custody in downtown Houston on Thursday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Authorities told Eyewitness News that the inmate was being transferred to the Harris County Joint Processing Center from the custody of the Baytown Police Department when he escaped.

The man was in custody for allegations of aggravated family assault.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the inmate took off after officers opened the vehicle door at the sallyport.

The processing center is located on North San Jacinto Street, but it's unclear which direction the inmate ran away.