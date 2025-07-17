Join ABC13, Amazon, Terry Bryant, and the Houston Food Bank on Aug. 8 for our school supplies drive benefiting area teachers.

ABC13's 2025 Share Your School Supplies Drive returns to help teachers with high out-of-pocket costs

ABC13's Share Your School Supplies 2025 returns for a second year on Aug. 8 in hopes of raising even more money for teachers, and therefore, students.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After raising nearly $30,000 in cash and individual school supply donations in 2024, the ABC13 Share Your School Supplies Drive and its community partners are ready to contribute even more this year in support of area teachers, and ultimately, students.

The 2025 drive, sponsored by Amazon and Terry Bryant, is set for Friday, Aug. 8, with Eyewitness News anchors and reporters going live across southeast Texas from multiple school supply collection sites.

But you don't have to wait to pitch in. There are multiple ways to give monetary donations or by fulfilling teachers' school supply wish lists now, during, and even after the drive.

Text "SYSS2025" to 71777

The drive will benefit the Houston Food Bank's School Programs and comes at a critical time. The food bank said it's facing $11 million in cuts in federal funding, also telling ABC13 the loss significantly impacts how it can help those in need.

The food bank said that, on average, teachers spent $800 - $1,000 of their own money on school supplies in Fiscal Year '24.

Find the full list of needed school supplies and school districts who will benefit by visiting this page or at the bottom of this page.

We'll be collecting donations at the following sites on Aug. 8:

Houston

Houston Food Bank

535 Portwall St., Houston, TX 77029

6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Galveston

Galveston ISD Support Center

3904 Avenue T, Galveston, Texas 77550

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Richmond/Rosenberg

VFW Hall - Post 3903

1903 1st St., Rosenberg, Texas 77471

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spring

Ismaili Jamatkhana

24525 Community Center Dr., Spring, Texas 77389

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sugar Land

Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center

1700 First Colony Boulevard, Sugar Land, Texas 77479

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Who does the drive benefit?

The drive will benefit the Houston Food Bank's School Programs, which provide resources for teachers in low-income schools.

According to the food bank, teachers are eligible to receive help if they're in urban schools in which 90% of students are on free or reduced-price lunch or teachers in rural schools in which 70% of students are on free or reduced-price lunch and who participate in Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy Program or School Market Program.

How great is the need?

According to the National Education Association, the largest teacher's union, over 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies.

In 2023, educators in Texas spent nearly $300 million of their own money for pencils, folders, notebook paper and other tools their students need to succeed.

Some families are also struggling to provide school supplies for their children. The Kids in Need Foundation's 2023-2024 Impact Report found that 62% of students arrive without the necessary supplies on their first day; 62% of students did not have access to necessary supplies at home and 69% of students did not have second semester replacement supplies.

A 2022 CNN Business report further breaks down the sharp increase in supply costs:

All varieties of 3M's Scotch - branded tape surged in price nearly 70% in 2022 compared to 2021

Sharpies and Elmer's Glue were up nearly 55% and 30% respectively in 2022

Shoppers were also paying about 12% more for BIC pens

Meanwhile, Adopt A Classroom's Spring 2025 survey found that teacher spending out of pocket is still high at $895 during the 2024-2025 school year. Teacher out-of-pocket spending has also increased 49% since 2015.

Twenty percent of teachers also reported working a second job -- a number up 25% since 2023.

When it comes to supplies that were needed the most, 82% of teachers listed the essentials: paper, pencils, and markers.

The report found that Texas teachers were among those spending the most, $935. Per the report, Kentucky teachers spent the most out-of-pocket at $1,328.

ABC13's 2025 Share Your School Supplies Drive is set to help Houston-area teachers and students for a second year. Here's how you can pitch in.

How does helping teachers help students and their families?

Simply put, compassionate teachers want their students to thrive and have a more productive, efficient learning experience.

Teachers reported to the Kids in Need Foundation that when students had the right supplies, students' ideas flourished, their confidence grew, and their genuine interest in learning began to develop. At least one teacher reported that being able to provide materials for her students put all the kids on equal ground. Bullying was also reduced as students could focus on the work at hand.

While the reassurance for students is necessary, teachers need to feel the support.

Forty-five percent of Kids in Need Foundation survey respondents nationally said they considered leaving teaching as a profession in 2023 as a result of feeling under-resourced and under-supported.

But we have an opportunity to change that.

See how the Houston area shows up big during our ABC13 Share Your School Supplies special airing on Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. on our channel and wherever you stream ABC13. For now, you can view the 2024 special below.

MOST-NEEDED SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Crayons

Highlighters

Markers

Pencils

Folders

Pens

Composition Books

Spiral Notebooks

Post-It Notes

Filler Paper

Pencil Cases

Lysol Wipes

Scissors

Glue Bottles

Hand Sanitizer

Glue Sticks

Kleenex

Paper Towels

Antibacterial Wipes

BENEFITING SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS