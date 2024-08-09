Plaintiffs' attorneys rest case after grilling accused Santa Fe HS shooter's father

The judge ruled there's no evidence that the mother or father purposely gave the accused shooter the guns he used, but said there is enough evidence for the trial to proceed on a count of negligence.

The judge ruled there's no evidence that the mother or father purposely gave the accused shooter the guns he used, but said there is enough evidence for the trial to proceed on a count of negligence.

The judge ruled there's no evidence that the mother or father purposely gave the accused shooter the guns he used, but said there is enough evidence for the trial to proceed on a count of negligence.

The judge ruled there's no evidence that the mother or father purposely gave the accused shooter the guns he used, but said there is enough evidence for the trial to proceed on a count of negligence.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Attorneys representing the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting rested their case in the civil trial Friday after eight days and 19 witnesses.

The parents of accused shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, are both being sued, with families of the victims alleging that, as parents, they should have both secured the family's guns and gotten their son mental health treatment.

On Monday, jurors will hear very different testimony, as attorneys for the parents try to convince them they had no way of knowing what their son was allegedly planning.

Friday's testimony ended with this question from attorney Robert Torres: "Is it your position to this jury that you still bear absolutely no responsibility for the horrible tragic events on May 18, 2018?"

"Yes," his father Antonios Pagourtzis answered.

Torres has been appointed to represent the accused shooter, who has been deemed incompetent to stand trial criminally.

Antonios, who testified for several hours Thursday and Friday, said he didn't know his son had mental issues, which attorneys argued were obvious due to falling grades, antisocial behavior, and an obsession with weapons.

This father also testified to locking up his guns with a key.

Late Friday afternoon, Judge Jack Ewing ruled there's no evidence that the mother or father purposely gave the accused shooter the guns he used, but said there is enough evidence for the trial to proceed on a count of negligence.

The judge also said he would decide Monday whether Santa Fe ISD could be added to the civil case and also held liable for the shooting.

Next week, jurors will hear from the accused shooter's father again, along with his mother and two sisters.

"It's very easy to villainize the parents. You know, they're the parents of the monster," Lori Laird, who is representing the parents, said. "It's very easy to do. These parents have suffered greatly at the hands of their son as well."

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Dad of accused shooter says he worried his son was killed before he realized he was the shooter

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.