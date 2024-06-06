Man holding knife and stuffed animal randomly stabs driver to death, Harris Co. deputies say

A man is dead and a woman injured after a stranger stabbed them in two different incidents.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was stabbed to death by a stranger in the middle of a north Harris County neighborhood on Wednesday, according to deputies. Officials believe it was a random attack.

Investigators said a woman was also stabbed, but she survived.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies were called to the 2500 block of Sandlewood Trail Lane in the Silverglen North neighborhood around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a weapons disturbance. Callers reportedly said a man was standing outside, stabbing motorists as they passed by.

At the scene, deputies found the 49-year-old suspect standing in the street, holding a knife and a stuffed animal.

Deputies said they tried to calm the man down and reason with him, but ultimately, they tased him and took him into custody.

"Man coming back with a knife," first responders were heard reporting on radio traffic. "Hey man! Put the knife down."

Investigators said the suspect flagged down two drivers in the neighborhood and stabbed them when they stopped. They believe it was a random attack.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect first waved over a woman driving through the neighborhood.

When she stopped, the man stabbed her, according to deputies. The woman was able to drive off and survived her injuries.

Moments later, deputies said the suspect did the same thing again. He reportedly waved over a man who was driving by and stabbed him, too. The victim -- a man in his 40s -- managed to drive home, about five to 10 miles away, before he died, HCSO said.

"He managed to drive off, but unfortunately, he drove home, where he ended up collapsing in the driveway," Sgt. Sidney Miller said. "His family members there, they found him in the car. They pulled him out of the car. They ended up calling 911. EMS arrived and they pronounced him deceased at the scene, at that location."

Investigators don't know why the man attacked the two strangers, but they believe it's possible he has some kind of mental illness. They say he doesn't live in the neighborhood, but was in the area visiting or staying with a relative.