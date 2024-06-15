San Antonio Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips 'feeling the love' as he prepares for UFL title game

"I appreciated every one of them. I really feel the love from Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston," Wade Phillips told ABC13 ahead of coaching the San Antonio Brahmas vs. the Birmingham Stallions in Sunday's UFL title game.

"I appreciated every one of them. I really feel the love from Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston," Wade Phillips told ABC13 ahead of coaching the San Antonio Brahmas vs. the Birmingham Stallions in Sunday's UFL title game.

"I appreciated every one of them. I really feel the love from Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston," Wade Phillips told ABC13 ahead of coaching the San Antonio Brahmas vs. the Birmingham Stallions in Sunday's UFL title game.

"I appreciated every one of them. I really feel the love from Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston," Wade Phillips told ABC13 ahead of coaching the San Antonio Brahmas vs. the Birmingham Stallions in Sunday's UFL title game.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a long time coming for a man who has spent a long time on a football field.

Beloved Houstonian Wade Phillips, son of coaching icon Bum Phillips, won a Super Bowl as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. But during his 55-year tenure on the sidelines, he's never been the head coach in a league championship game. That changes Sunday.

Wade, the head coach of the United Football League's San Antonio Brahmas, will coach in Sunday's UFL title game.

"After we beat St. Louis, my phone blew up with text messages and so forth," Phillips told ABC13 via Zoom this week. "I appreciated every one of them. I really feel the love from Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. This is pretty neat because I'm Texas through and through. It's been great. It's always fun to win. It's always fun to keep going in the playoffs."

SEE ALSO: 'Our entire life has been football': Mother's Day is game day for wives of UFL head coaches

Phillips' career started as a graduate assistant at the University of Houston, his alma mater, in 1969.

"I'm excited for the players," Wade said of his opportunity to coach in the UFL title game. "I think they've worked hard and earned where they are. I'm excited to see how they do in this game, but I have a lot of confidence in them that they're going to do well."

Phillips' San Antonio Brahmas face the Birmingham Stallions in Sunday's UFL Championship.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, X and Instagram.