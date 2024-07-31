What's Saharan dust? Here's why it's important in the forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, southeast Texas could be impacted by a thick plume of Saharan dust. In addition to the hazy skyline, Saharan dust can reduce air quality, affecting those with existing respiratory problems.

Dr. Jennifer Ukwu is a primary care physician with Memorial Hermann. In a conversation with ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith, Ukwu confirmed that Saharan dust doesn't necessarily lead to new health problems.

However, it could further agitate the symptoms of those with existing health concerns such as asthma, allergies, or underlying lung conditions.

"Keep an eye on the air quality levels to exercise additional precautions to kind of minimize their triggers for worsening coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and things of that nature," Ukwu said.

The Saharan dust expected this week could be one of the denser clouds southeast Texas has seen this year. It is a scientific feat, considering that this dust began halfway across the globe in Africa.

This dust cloud traveled over 7,000 miles through the trade winds to reach Houston. The dust got there in the sky after strong winds lifted the particles from the ground and into the jet stream. The trade winds specifically are responsible for carrying Saharan dust across the Atlantic Ocean.

Now that this dust is moving into an area with more terrain and is active and changing, the dust cloud is expected to spread apart and break down across the southern half of the United States. Some of these dust particles could fall to the surface or continue to travel north towards Dallas and the Midwest.

Saharan dust clouds are a naturally occurring phenomenon and an annual occurrence. We expect to see it at least once every year between spring and fall in southeast Texas. But surprisingly, Saharan dust and its interaction within the atmosphere is one of the least studied atmospheric phenomena, that's according to the leading climate agency in Europe, Copernicus. Additionally, dust can be tricky to forecast, and forecasting its impacts can be even trickier. It can be a paradox.

For example, large, thick plumes of dust can limit tropical development and cloud formation on a large scale. When it comes to hurricane season, we like Saharan dust because it can help keep the tropics quiet.

But on a smaller scale, dust particles can aid in rain or even hail formation in showers and storms, acting as something for water vapor to condense onto.

The technical term for that is cloud condensation nuclei. So, on the flip side, dust can lead to heavier showers when conditions are right.

This is why there are researchers and agencies across the globe looking into the implications of dust on weather.

