Russian held in US to be freed in wake of Marc Fogel release, Kremlin says

Fogel, 63, had been serving a 14-year prison sentence in a Russian prison colony after being arrested in 2021 on drug charges.

Fogel, 63, had been serving a 14-year prison sentence in a Russian prison colony after being arrested in 2021 on drug charges.

Fogel, 63, had been serving a 14-year prison sentence in a Russian prison colony after being arrested in 2021 on drug charges.

Fogel, 63, had been serving a 14-year prison sentence in a Russian prison colony after being arrested in 2021 on drug charges.

LONDON -- A Russian held in a U.S. prison will be repatriated to Russia following the release of U.S. citizen Marc Fogel, who was returned to the United States on Tuesday, Moscow said.

"In exchange for Fogel, a Russian citizen imprisoned in the United States will be returned to Russia in the coming days," Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

Peskov did not disclose which Russian citizen held in a U.S. jail would be repatriated, but said the United States had agreed to the release during negotiations for the return of Fogel, who had been detained in Russia since 2021.

President Donald Trump didn't disclose on Tuesday the negotiations that led to Fogel's release or describe any conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I can only say this: We got a man home whose mother and family wanted him desperately," Trump said.

Peskov on Wednesday declined to say whether additional prisoner exchanges were expected, but said that "contacts between the relevant departments have intensified in the last few days."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.