Rosenberg City Council rejects allowing fireworks on 4th of July and New Years' Eve

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rosenberg City Council voted on Tuesday evening to reject a proposal that would have made it legal for people to shoot fireworks on the 4th of July and New Year's Eve.

Under the proposal, not everybody would have been allowed to shoot fireworks, and you would have had to live in a home and be on private property.

The police chief requested it because he says calls about fireworks overwhelm the department.

"Playtime is over," the Rosenberg mayor said regarding the chances of fireworks being legal.

More than 15 public speakers voiced against the change. Instead of making them legal, city leaders are stepping up enforcement.

The city has instructed the fire marshal and firefighters to assist with enforcement.

