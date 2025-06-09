Rosenberg city leaders consider making fireworks legal ahead of July 4th

Rosenberg officers said they're so overwhelmed with firework enforcement, they're asking to change it.

Rosenberg officers said they're so overwhelmed with firework enforcement, they're asking to change it.

Rosenberg officers said they're so overwhelmed with firework enforcement, they're asking to change it.

Rosenberg officers said they're so overwhelmed with firework enforcement, they're asking to change it.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Rosenberg officers said they're so overwhelmed with firework enforcement, they're asking to change it.

Just ahead of Independence Day, Rosenberg could change its fireworks ordinance. Right now, it's illegal to shoot fireworks in the city limits.

However, at next week's council meeting, leaders will decide whether to allow neighbors to shoot fireworks on the 4th of July and New Year's Eve.

"People have PTSD," Terry Willis, who's against the change, said. "They've been in the military and that brings back thoughts of what went on there. Then, you have animals. Animals get scared from the sound."

"I'm surprised they haven't done it sooner," Eloy Diaz, who's in favor of the change, said. "I know a lot of people tend to do it regardless."

The request to allow fireworks is coming from the agency in charge of enforcement. At last month's workshop meeting, Chief Jonathan White explained his reasoning for the change, citing how many fireworks calls officers respond to.

On Monday, ABC13 talked to White, and told us his agency deals with about 50 firework calls on those two holidays.

"Given the fact that it's spread out throughout the city, those officers will have to go and investigate, and it takes time away from the other issues," White said.

The chief is asking leaders to allow fireworks on the two holidays from sunset to 1 a.m. It's a policy he said is modeled after what League City did last year.

It may free up officers' time, but we asked the chief about safety. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in 2023 nearly 10,000 people went to the ER with firework injuries.

"I don't know that this is going to encourage people that are already not using fireworks to use them," White explained. "I can tell you in my past history we have not seen a large call for injuries or fires in the city."

Not everybody would be allowed to shoot fireworks. You have to live in a home and be on private property.

This means if you're in an apartment, you wouldn't be allowed to. Also, if you're within 600 feet of a business with flammable liquids or a church, hospital, or school, you wouldn't be allowed to shoot fireworks either.

This isn't a done deal. The mayor said the council plans to vote on this next week.

During last month's board meeting, Mayor Bill Benton said he opposes the idea.

"There is no way I'm going to touch this," Benton said. "I don't care if I get outvoted. There is no way I'm in favor of legalizing fireworks."

However, the majority of other council members voiced approval for the change.

"People do it anyway," Council Member Jessica Jaramillo-Moreno said. "I'm aware the police department feels like they don't have the resources to enforce it."

Right now, if someone is caught shooting fireworks, they can receive a citation that the chief said could bring fines and even jail time.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.