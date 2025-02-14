Construction worker rescued after falling into 12-foot trench in Spring, fire officials say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A construction worker was taken to a hospital after being trapped in a trench on Friday afternoon, according to Spring fire officials.

Fire crews in Spring lifted the worker out in a stokes basket after he was trapped 12 feet below the ground.

The Spring Fire Department said mutual aid partners assisted its rescue team at the scene near Treaschwig Road and Aldine Westfield.

Officials said that Aldine Westfield is now open after the road remained closed throughout the rescue.

The worker was alert and talking when crews pulled him out of the trench, according to officials.

