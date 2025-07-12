Rangers play the Astros after Langford's 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (47-48, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (55-39, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom (9-2, 2.29 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

Astros -124, Rangers +104; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros after Wyatt Langford had four hits against the Astros on Friday.

Houston has a 55-39 record overall and a 32-18 record in home games. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.62 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Texas has gone 21-29 on the road and 47-48 overall. The Rangers are 31-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 12 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Astros. Cam Smith is 15 for 46 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .236 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 15 for 36 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .294 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jake Burger: day-to-day (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.