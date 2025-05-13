'Protect Our Children: In Safe Hands' spotlights healing kids in crisis

Join Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot for "Protect Our Children: In Safe Hands" on Saturday, May 17th at 7pm on ABC 7

NEW YORK -- Join Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot for our annual, Emmy Award-winning WABC-TV special, "Protect Our Children: In Safe Hands."

The show focuses on the critical role of children's hospitals in communities and those who help children heal as they face life-threatening challenges.

The special includes an in-depth look inside a neonatal intensive care unit, and two babies who survive premature birth. It also features the incredible story of a new genetic treatment that's curing sickle-cell anemia, and the story of a boy who received a groundbreaking new cancer treatment after his heart transplant.

The special also includes an interview with TV host and radio personality Ryan Seacrest, who talks about his non-profit, The Ryan Seacrest Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients through Seacrest Studios, broadcast media centers inside more than a dozen hospitals across the country. Seacrest explains how Seacrest Studios helps children in the hospital explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media. Seacrest also talks about his mission to contribute positively to the healing process for children and their families during their stay.

There are now 13 Seacrest Studios at hospitals today, with expansions coming in Miami and New Orleans.

"Protect Our Children: In Safe Hands" also features Polly the Companion Dog, a black lab who works inside a children's hospital. Polly brings comfort and happiness to children facing everything from routine bloodwork to long-term hospital stays.

This half-hour show covers several aspects of healing for children in crisis and those working tirelessly behind the scenes to get them well.

Watch "Protect Our Children: In Safe Hands," airing on Saturday, May 17th at 7 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York

A rebroadcast of the special will air on Channel 7 the following day, Sunday, May 18 at 5:30 a.m.

Resources Featured On Our Show:

