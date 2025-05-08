Promising program to eradicate wild hogs in Texas faces uncertain future, calls for expansion

U.S. senators are pushing to expand a pilot program targeting wild hogs, saying they cause hundreds of millions of dollars in agricultural damage yearly to Texas ranchers and farmers.

Wild hogs mean bad news and big problems for Texas farmers. Recent studies show the feral hog population in the state has swelled to roughly 2.6 million, with agricultural damage estimates as high as $230 million annually, packs of hard-to-kill hogs destroying everything from crops and pastures to livestock population and water supply.

Now, Texas Sen. John Cornyn and a bipartisan group of senators from rural southern states are pushing to expand a promising federal pilot program aimed at eradicating feral swine on a large scale.

The Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program (FSCP) was enacted in 2018 as part of the federal Farm Bill, allocating $75 million to 10 states, including Texas, for a coordinated large-scale effort including specialized helicopters and sophisticated trapping techniques in a network of local partnerships.

Data from Texas A &M University's assessment of the program helmed by the USDA shows significant success. Farmers report reduced swine population and crop damage in areas such as the Upper Leon River in Central Texas and the Canadian River in the Panhandle. The report asserts that efforts in Dallam County have eradicated wild hogs completely.

"There were a limited number of counties that were able to participate, and keep in mind this was a pilot program, but it was a highly successful program. We proved that through strategic control we could have success in reducing the populations of those hogs, positively impact landowners in terms of crop production, and positively improve the water quality in those rural areas," Texas Farm Bureau Associate Director Tracy Tomascik told ABC13.

The program's funding is set to expire in September. On March 31, Sen. Cornyn and a group that includes both Republican Senators from Alabama and both Democratic senators from Georgia introduced a federal bill to make the program permanent, fully funding it for another $75 million until 2030. Cornyn's office told ABC13 the bill would expand the program to additional counties.

"Feral hogs can inflict serious economic and environmental damage to our agricultural communities by destroying crops, trampling farmland, and threatening other livestock," Cornyn said. "This legislation would support our farmers, ranchers, and producers in Texas and across the country by promoting removal and restoration efforts to mitigate the risk posed by this invasive species."

The bill was read twice on the floor in March and is currently being considered by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

"One of the biggest issues with a pilot project is that it might not be returning. So, in order to get the buy-in on a broader scale for broader benefits, a permanent program would give us a more solid foundation. And it's a very reasonable idea. We've proved this is a successful model, so let's implement it," Tomascik said.

Tomascik is optimistic about a permanent solution despite the Trump administration's recent federal spending cuts and previous bills in 2023 to extend the program, which fell short.

"Feral swine are a terrible issue. It doesn't matter where you sit. They have a negative impact on just about everything. This is something we see stretched across a large portion of the southeast. It hits home for a lot of people," Tomascik said.

