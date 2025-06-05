The Alley Theatre puts South American twist on 'Private Lives'

Actress Melissa Molano joined ABC13 with a preview of "Private Lives," which is on stage at the Alley Theatre through June 15.

Actress Melissa Molano joined ABC13 with a preview of "Private Lives," which is on stage at the Alley Theatre through June 15.

Actress Melissa Molano joined ABC13 with a preview of "Private Lives," which is on stage at the Alley Theatre through June 15.

Actress Melissa Molano joined ABC13 with a preview of "Private Lives," which is on stage at the Alley Theatre through June 15.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a play on stage right now at the Alley Theatre that puts audiences inside a tempestuous and absurd world where a divorced couple finds themselves honeymooning with their new spouses in adjacent rooms.

On Tuesday morning, actress Melissa Molano joined Eyewitness News for a preview of "Private Lives."

Molano said the play by Noël Coward is typically set in Europe, but the Theatre Under The Stars production is set in South America. All four actors are also Hispanic, and the Argentinian Tango is a prominent part of the play, making this production unique.

Molano plays Amanda, who is an over-the-top character. Her role involves a lot of physical comedy, and she said she leans on the other actors and her own personality to power her performances. She also grew up in Houston and is grateful to have a career in her hometown.

"Private Lives" is playing at the Alley Theatre through June 15.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.

