Pres. Trump announces 30% tariffs on European Union and Mexico

President Donald Trump has posted two new letters on his social media platform announcing tariffs on the European Union and Mexico.

President Donald Trump has posted two new letters on his social media platform announcing tariffs on the European Union and Mexico.

President Donald Trump has posted two new letters on his social media platform announcing tariffs on the European Union and Mexico.

President Donald Trump has posted two new letters on his social media platform announcing tariffs on the European Union and Mexico.

President Donald Trump has posted two new letters on his social media platform announcing tariffs on the European Union and Mexico.

Trump will impose a 30% tariff on Mexico due to fentanyl crossing the border and the same tariff rate on the EU as a result of the U.S. trade deficit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.