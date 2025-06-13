Man hunt for shooter in SE Houston ends with possible suspect in custody, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A possible suspect is in custody after gunfire broke out in southeast Houston on Thursday night.

Houston police said at around 7 p.m., officers were investigating an auto theft near 3829 Goodhope and Scott when they heard gunshots nearby. Officers were unclear if the person was shooting at them, and they did not return fire.

Police say they then spotted a man firing a weapon and began pursuing him, but he was not immediately located. Authorities recovered an AR-style rifle and clothing that the suspect abandoned as he fled.

Around 8:30 p.m., police called off the search, saying they gathered witness information that could help identify the suspect. About 10 minutes later, police reported taking a possible suspect into custody near Scott and the South Loop.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

