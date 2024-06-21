HPD catches up with woman accused of shooting 17-year-old at stoplight in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 48-year-old woman was highly intoxicated when she sideswiped another vehicle and then opened fire at a 17-year-old passenger who got out to approach her, the Houston Police Department said.

Police took the woman into custody Thursday night after the victims told officers about the crash and shooting in the 2000 block of Polk Street near U.S. 59.

According to an HPD lieutenant, police received the call at 11:20 p.m. about a shooting that wounded a 17-year-old girl in the shoulder. Investigators said a woman driving by herself sideswiped a vehicle with a man and the teen inside.

The two vehicles then stopped at a light, where the teen got out to approach the woman, who shot through her window several times, police said. The victim ran back, and the suspect drove off.

According to police, an HPD officer was nearby at a traffic stop and heard the shots. The victims drove to that officer and told him what happened.

Other officers got information about the suspect's white Audi and tracked her close to Jensen Drive, where police took her into custody without incident.

Police have yet to identify the suspect but said she faces a DWI charge. Counts tied to the shooting are pending an investigation.