Police search for 2 suspects in mass shooting outside after-hours club in southwest Houston

Houston police are searching for two men they say shot six people on Sunday morning at Latinas Sports Bar, an after-hours club in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for two men they say shot six people early Sunday morning.

Four of those victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The mass shooting happened outside an after-hours nightclub on Hillcroft Avenue just south of the Southwest Freeway.

Houston police are still looking for two suspects driving a black Toyota Corolla.

Latinas Sports Bar is still open, even as police say they are looking into whether it was operating legally when the shooting happened around 3 a.m.

"There's not enough cops to address every crime that occurs," Captain Salam Zia, who oversees the Houston Police Department's Vice Division, said.

Last week, Captain Zia oversaw a raid that shut down The Library, an after-hours club in northwest Houston.

Investigators say The Library had no permits or license to operate.

"Usually these are places that don't adhere to fire safety codes, maybe lax on their building codes, they're overcrowded, they may be selling to underage kids," Captain Zia said. "We may be able to shut them down for a night or two, but typically what these clubs do is they open back up under different names or different locations and so the work is back on."

Sunday morning, Houston police reported Latinas Sports Bar was breaking the law, serving alcohol after 2 a.m., but on Monday, police said that is all still under investigation.

Nobody has been charged at this point.

The bar's landlord put up a sign Monday afternoon, locking the tenants out of the building, but less than an hour later, he reversed his decision, saying he needed more information.

We spoke with a group who had keys to the building Monday afternoon, but they would not respond to our questions.

It all adds to the confusion that so often surrounds these types of clubs, in a city with limited resources.

"If you don't have the right enforcement, it's hard to provide the right type of accountability and oversight," Edward Pollard, the city councilman representing the part of southwest Houston where the shooting happened, said.

