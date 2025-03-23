HPD looking for gunman who injured 6 after shooting at SW Houston after-hours bar

At least four people are critical after being shot at the an after-hours bar in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a gunman who injured six people following a shooting at an apparent after-hours club in southwest Houston at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Assistant Chief James Skelton with HPD said officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Latinas Sports Bar in the 6400 block of Hillcroft.

When police arrived, at least six men were wounded and taken to the hospital. Officials said that at least 4 of them were in critical condition.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown, but HPD said they are searching for either a black Toyota Corolla or Camry that two Hispanic men were driving at the scene. Officials also said the surveillance video captured showed people running for cover once shots rang out.

HPD sent a post regarding the two suspects in question who were involved.

HPD is working actively to shut down these clubs in the city.

The club was found to be serving alcohol at the time, which is illegal to do past 2 a.m. in Texas unless the establishment has a late permit.

HPD says this investigation remains ongoing.