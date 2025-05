HPD investigating apparent murder-suicide after 2 relatives found unresponsive in NW Houston

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department are responding to the 8700 block of West FM 1960 Road.

According to the department's preliminary information, it appears a female victim and a male relative were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds just before 1 p.m.

Officials did not provide additional information about what may have led to shots being fired.