Morgan's Point police investigating shooting death of 2 men

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is pressing Morgan's Point police for more information after a call for shots fired resulted in an hours-long death investigation.

From Sky Eye, ABC13 watched as police surrounded a home on Jamison Street in the Morgan's Point community. They were first called out around 8 a.m. because neighbors heard gunshots.

"She heard the gunshot. It woke her up, and she could tell it was two gunshots and it was from the front yard," neighbor Sandy Underwood said.

Underwood said her sister was home at the time. That sister telling her, she heard men arguing and a woman yelling and finally those shots. She describes police rushing to the scene, with guns drawn as they tried to revive the man in the front yard.

"They were giving him CPR, the worked on him along time with CPR," Underwood said.

Police wouldn't answer questions posed by ABC13, only pointing to a press release with little detail. Eyewitness News was told the two men had been shot and that this was an isolated incidents.

Underwood hopes her quiet neighborhood returns to its typical peace.

"You never would dream it would be your next-door neighbors. You never know what's behind someone's closed door in their house ever, right here, close to home. It's sad," Underwood said.

Police have not released the names of the men or said if anyone else was present for the shooting.

Underwood says she doesn't know the people involved, and that they just moved into the home about a month ago and had no previous issues.

