Houston's BARC animal shelter offers reduced adoption fees in December

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- BARC is making it easier for you to bring a forever friend home for the holidays.

BARC is reducing all adoption fees for kittens, cats, and dogs until Dec. 17.

The fee for puppy adoptions will be reduced from $75 to only $25.

BARC will be open seven days a week during this time.

Adoption fees for all pets are waived every day for Veterans and active Military members.

If you're not ready to make a forever commitment, there are other ways to help. Visit the animal shelter's website for more information on events, and foster and volunteer opportunities.