Person in grey SUV waves gun at daycare bus driver during road rage incident in Sienna, deputies say

SIENNA, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a road rage incident is underway after a daycare bus driver was threatened in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

On Wednesday, at about 3:15 p.m., a driver allegedly cut off a daycare bus driver at the intersection of Waters Lake Boulevard and Sienna Parkway.

The suspected driver is accused of waving a gun at the daycare bus driver at the intersection.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, no children were on the bus during the incident.

Investigators said the person who waved the gun was driving a grey SUV and said no shots were fired.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the FBCSO at 281-341-4665, option 1, or Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

