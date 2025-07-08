'Percy Jackson' season 2, Marvel's 'Wonderman' new footage shown in Disney+ teaser

Disney+ unveils teaser featuring "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5, new "Alien: Earth" scenes, and more upcoming originals
LOS ANGELES -- Grab your popcorn: Disney+ released a teaser full of returning and original adventures.
The 60-second sizzle reel offers a sneak peek at exciting new originals and fan-favorite series coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu.
There's something for everyone in this preview. Fans of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will get a glimpse of new demigod adventures coming in Season 2.
The Hill family is back with more laughs in the "King of the Hill" revival, and "Only Murders in the Building" returns for a fifth season of star-studded sleuthing.
Marvel fans, keep an eye out, a new hero will be joining the growing roster or heroes, and his name is "Wonder Man."
Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley, the story follows Hollywood actor Simon Williams as he's thrust into the world of superheroes and gets powers of his own.
Meanwhile, sci-fi lovers can sink their teeth into new footage from FX's "Alien: Earth," featuring both new alien species and the return of the terrifying Xenomorph once again.
Here's when you can stream these highly anticipated titles:
These titles can be streamed via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.