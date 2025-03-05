Pearland boy, who has battled brain cancer since 2018, made honorary agent of U.S. Secret Service

DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old boy from Pearland battling cancer since 2018, was made an honorary member of the Secret Service by President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, a 13-year-old boy from Pearland with a dream of a career in law enforcement, received the ultimate recognition Tuesday night as President Donald Trump addressed Congress.

"Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police. His name is DJ Daniel. He's 13 years old and he's always dreamed of becoming a police officer," the president said. "Tonight DJ we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States."

DJ and his father stood in shock amid lawmakers, Trump, vice president JD Vance and house speaker Mike Johnson as he learned he'd be an honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service.

DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and given five months to live.

He's since had 13 brain surgeries, but has inspired many with his positive attitude.

"I'm gonna keep on going until my gas tank runs out," DJ said in a video the White House posted on X after the address.

DJ's wish was to be sworn in by 100 police agencies. He's far exceeded that goal, becoming an honorary officer over 900 times.

But the teen's fight continues. DJ posted to Instagram on his 13th birthday in November 2024 that he had three new tumors in his brain.