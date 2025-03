Pct. 4 deputy injured in motorcycle crash while off-duty in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Precinct 4 deputy was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a motorcycle accident while off duty on Sunday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

The incident happened on Highway 99 in the Katy area.

Authorities say Patrol Sergeant Michael Teasdale was involved in the motorcycle accident, and was transported to a Hermann hospital in downtown Houston.