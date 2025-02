Pct. 4 deputies investigating person's death after body found along North Freeway in N. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a person was found dead along the North Freeway on Friday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Heavy police presence responded to the 15700 block of the North Freeway at around 12:44 p.m. in reference to a dead body found.

It's unclear what led up to the incident, but an investigation continues.