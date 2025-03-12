California mother charged with suffocating her 3 young children appears court

Patricia Ortiz was at times emotional when prosecutors shared evidence they say shows she suffocated her children in 2022.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- A California woman charged with the murders of her three children appeared in court for her preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Patricia Ortiz, of Le Grand, is accused of killing her three young children in January 2022.

When the judge read the charges, Ortiz was visibly upset.

She's charged with three counts of murder after prosecutors say she killed her two daughters, 8-year-old Anna and 3-year-old Alexa, and her son 5-year-old Matteo, before trying to kill herself.

Deputy Bender, who arrived first on the scene, testified he found Ortiz in the bathtub with cuts to her lower arms.

He says he then proceeded to one of the bedrooms where he found the 5-year-old boy receiving CPR from a neighbor.

"His arm was stiff in the air," Bender recalled.

Bender says the two girls were in another room, placed in a bed facing each other.

Both young girls were cold to the touch.

The coroner eventually ruling all the three children were suffocated.

Mark Super, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy, says it would have taken roughly five minutes to smother each child.

In addition to suffocating, Super says it appeared 8-year-old Anna may have been bound.

"On the wrist, around these marks were these sticky particles of form material. These actually did look like particles of tape," said Super.

Despite the prosecution's theory, a wave of support filled the courtroom for Ortiz.

Her brother, Jose Lara, told Action News that he wishes he knew sooner his sister was suffering from mental health issues.

"We want her to feel and see our presence and the love we have for her. We're going to be here to support her always because she deserves it. She's a good person," said Lara.

Ortiz will be back in court on Wednesday morning.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

