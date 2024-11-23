24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman sitting in backseat dies when driver loses control, hits tree in Memorial area, HPD says

KTRK logo
Saturday, November 23, 2024 4:00PM
Woman sitting in backseat dies after driver crashes into tree
It is believed that alcohol may have been a factor after officers said they found open containers in the crashed sedan.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young woman has died after Houston police said she was in the backseat of a car that crashed overnight in the city's Memorial area.

The crash happened in the 600 block of N. Eldridge Parkway just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department said the victim and two other women were driving back from a night out when the driver reportedly lost control and slammed into a tree.

RELATED: Driver may have been drunk in rollover crash that killed passenger on North Loop, HPD says

HPD says the driver and the front-seat passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The backseat passenger was pronounced at the scene.

All the women are said to be in their 20s.

Officials said they do believe that alcohol was a factor after officers inside the sedan found open containers.

Lt. Willkens said HPD is unsure how the driver spun out of control, but investigators are working to determine that factor.

Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW