Woman sitting in backseat dies when driver loses control, hits tree in Memorial area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young woman has died after Houston police said she was in the backseat of a car that crashed overnight in the city's Memorial area.
The crash happened in the 600 block of N. Eldridge Parkway just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
The Houston Police Department said the victim and two other women were driving back from a night out when the driver reportedly lost control and slammed into a tree.
HPD says the driver and the front-seat passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The backseat passenger was pronounced at the scene.
All the women are said to be in their 20s.
Officials said they do believe that alcohol was a factor after officers inside the sedan found open containers.
Lt. Willkens said HPD is unsure how the driver spun out of control, but investigators are working to determine that factor.