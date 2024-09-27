'God saved us': 6-year-old and his mother caught in middle of Pasadena shootout

A 6-year-old and his mother survived a shootout after being caught in the middle while driving on Red Bluff Road near Preston Avenue in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A child and his mother are OK after police say they were stuck in the middle of a shootout while driving in Pasadena.

It happened on Red Bluff Road near Preston Avenue on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

The victim spoke ONLY ON ABC13 and asked to keep her identity concealed as she fears for her family's safety because the shooters are still out there.

Her vehicle has at least five bullet holes through the back windows.

The victim's 6-year-old son was sitting in the back when everything unfolded.

Police are now looking to find the people responsible and working to get to the bottom of it all.

"It's scary to think I almost lost my son (Wednesday)," the victim told ABC13. "I heard gunshots, and I looked, and I saw a gunman hanging outside of the car with a big black gun."

The mom and son were caught in the middle of something that didn't involve them, but they were thankfully unharmed.

Their car now has telltale signs of a scary encounter.

"I put my arm on top of him to make sure he stayed down, and that's when those shots were fired at the car," the victim told Eyewitness News. "Just innocent people out doing their normal day routine, and this happens."

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured two cars matching the suspected vehicle descriptions: a red car with a person coming out of a window and a tan sedan.

It's unclear why exactly the two cars were shooting or where they were headed.

"I can't imagine if I would have lost my son that day over those reckless people. I don't know. I just want them caught," the victim said. "God saved us for sure."

It's a fight for justice as police look for those responsible.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call the Pasadena Police Department.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.


