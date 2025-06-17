24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Pasadena's district B election ends in a tie between Bianca Valerio and Bruce Leamon, ABC13 confirms

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 2:15AM
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The results for Pasadena District B's election have been confirmed a tie on Monday, ABC13 confirms.

According to the unofficial results, candidates Bianca Valerio and Bruce Leamon each got 272 votes in the June 7 runoff for the council seat in district B.

The city of Pasadena says the canvassing will take place at Tuesday's council meeting, which means an official examination of the votes.

After that, the city will request an official recount. If that recount confirms a tie, the tied candidates will then cast lots to determine the winner, which means they pick a card, draw straws, or potentially flip a coin.

