Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Jeff Bridges among stars who lost homes in LA fires

Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Jeff Bridges and Billy Crystal are just some of the stars who've lost their homes in the Southern California fires.

Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Jeff Bridges and Billy Crystal are just some of the stars who've lost their homes in the Southern California fires.

Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Jeff Bridges and Billy Crystal are just some of the stars who've lost their homes in the Southern California fires.

Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Jeff Bridges and Billy Crystal are just some of the stars who've lost their homes in the Southern California fires.

LOS ANGELES -- Firefighters and first responders continue to battle the devastating fires throughout Los Angeles.

Thousands have been evacuated and have lost everything, including many celebrities who live in affected areas.

PARIS HILTON

Paris Hilton posted a clip from ABC7 showing her house in shambles.

"Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," the post read.

She also posted, "My 11:11 Media Impact Team is already reaching out to nonprofit organizations today to figure out how we can best support the communities impacted by these fires. We're committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most."

CAMERON MATHISON

"General Hospital" star Cameron Mathison lost his home and all his belongings in the Eaton fire in Altadena. He told "Good Morning America" that he was at dinner in a nearby town when he looked up and saw a bright spot in the mountain that was the beginnings of the Eaton Fire. "I went back up into the smoke and the fire and got passports and birth certificates and whatever photo albums I could get," Mathison said.

The actor got emotional as they showed video he'd recorded going back to his neighborhood the next morning. "That video is when I pulled up to the property and realizing there's no home there that we raised our kids in."

You can see that full interview in the video player above.

MANDY MOORE

Mandy Moore also lived in the area affected by the Eaton fire. She posted photos from her street, writing, "Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It's not livable but mostly intact."

"Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support," Moore continued.

RICHARD CABRAL

"Mayans M.C." star Richard Cabral is also from the Altadena area and posted photos from his charred property.

"Words cannot explain what it is to see everything you've owned burned away," Cabral wrote.

CANDIS CAYNE

"Candis Cayne's Secret Garden" star Candis Cayne is also from Altadena. She posted photos from the area, with the caption, "My beloved Altadena. I still don't know if my house is gone, it doesn't look good. Charlie and I are safe."

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT

"9-1-1" star Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote an emotional post as she escaped the Palisades fire.

"I have no words. Only prayers and holding as much hope as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn. Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us," she said.

BILLY CRYSTAL

Billy Crystal lost the Palisades home where he and his family lived for 46 years.

"Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this," the actor said in a statement to ABC News.

"The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home."

BRAD PAISLEY AND KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY

Country star Brad Paisley revealed his first home with wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley has perished.

"We lived in Pacific Palisades for years. It was the first house Kim and I bought together," he wrote. "That beautiful old house burned last night. As did most of that community. So many good people displaced, devastated and cast out all over LA," he wrote.

ANNA FARIS

A representative for Anna Faris confirmed to People Magazine that the actress lost her Pacific Palisades home. "Anna and her family are safe and very grateful," the rep told People.

CARY ELWES

Cary Elwes posted intense and harrowing video as he drove out of Malibu. He updated fans later, saying, "Firstly, myself and my family are all safe, thank God. We did lose our home, but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire."

DIANE WARREN

Diane Warren she lost her Malibu home. On Instagram, the songwriter posted a photo of the water and a rock dedicated to her late friend, Leah.

"This is the last pic I took of Leah's rock from my beach house. I've had this house for almost 30 years. It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite. There's a rainbow shining on it which I'm taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy. The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing," Warren wrote.

JEFF BRIDGES

"The Old Man" star Jeff Bridges and his siblings also lost his a family home in Malibu. A publicist confirmed to the Associated Press that the house had belonged to their parents and had been in the family for generations.

CANDY SPELLING

Candy Spelling also confirmed to TMZ that she lost her home on Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway.

"I'm in shock and processing this massive loss for our family. I am beyond grateful for the memories. It was truly a wonderful gift to have," she said.

RICKI LAKE

Ricki Lake confirmed via Instagram that she and husband Ross Burningham lost what she called her "dream home."

"It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second," she wrote.

"This loss is immeasurable."

JHENE AIKO

Jhene Aiko posted that her home was also lost.

"Me and my children's home is gone," the singer wrote to a now-expired Instagram Story. "Burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy. Thankful we still have each other."

SPENCER AND HEIDI PRATT

"The Hills" star Spencer Pratt documented on TikTok as the Palisades fire crept closer to his home. He later showed photos via his security camera of the damage to the home he shared with wife Heidi and their kids,, including a shot of his son's burned bed.

"Watching all the hard work of the last 15 years go up in flames," Pratt wrote in his caption. "EVERYTHING we have worked for was in this house."

BOZOMA SAINT JOHN

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Bozoma Saint John's Malibu home was also destroyed. In an Instagram post, the reality star said, "This is the house I wanted. The house I prayed for. The house I worked in blood, sweat and tears for."

She continued, "This is an unimaginable loss. I grieve with the rest of Los Angeles as it burns... and even though I've found even words to write here, there's nothing that I could say in this moment to describe this feeling."

MELISSA RIVERS

Melissa Rivers told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that she grabbed the important documents that she needed, but not much else. She did manage to take some things from her office that belonged to her parents, comedy icon Joan Rivers and producer Edgar Rosenberg. "I grabbed my mom's Emmy, a photo of my dad and a drawing my mother had done of me and my son," Rivers said.

"It's amazing what you grab. It's amazing what you take. I went for a drawing of my mother's, rather than a photo. I know I can find the photos... but a drawing I can't replace."

MORE STARS

Anthony Hopkins, Eugene Levy, James Woods, Miles Teller and wife Keleigh, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, "The Conners" star John Goodman, "High Potential" co-star Taran Killam and wife, Marvel star "Cobie Smulders" have also reportedly lost their homes in the Palisades fire.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS

Jamie Lee Curtis posted that her home is safe, but her neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades is gone. She also posted how she is planning to help, writing, "my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there."

