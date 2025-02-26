Conan O'Brien talks to ABC13 about how he's prepping to host his first Oscars

ABC13 Anchor Briana Conner caught up with Conan O'Brien ahead of Hollywood's biggest night. Watch the Oscars this Sunday at 6 p.m. on ABC13!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hollywood's biggest night is this Sunday. The 97th Oscars will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer, and comedian Conan O'Brien.

O'Brien joined Eyewitness News live on Wednesday morning to talk about his new gig.

O'Brien jokingly said he hadn't been preparing, but he has also been spending time talking with former host Jimmy Kimmel. He said there's a delicate balance between making good jokes, managing mistakes, and striking the right tone considering the recent wildfires in California.

He said he loves the way movies can communicate important messages and bring people together. He also revealed that he likes salty snacks more than candy at the movies. His fashion choices for the big night may or may not include a wedding dress designed by Vera Wang.

The Oscars, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien, will air on ABC13 on Sunday evening.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET 12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

