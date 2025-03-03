Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody wins Best Actor at the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Adrien Brody has won the award for Best Actor In A Leading Role at the 97th Academy Awards.

Live Updates: Biggest moments from 97th Academy Awards and Oscar after parties

Adrien Brody was nominated for best actor for his leading role as László Tóth in the critically acclaimed epic "The Brutalist."

Adrien Brody is seen in a still from the film "The Brutalist." Lol Crawley/A24

The award was presented by last year's best actor winner, "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy.

Brody has won the award once before for his role as Wadysaw Szpilman, a Holocaust survivor and pianist, in "The Pianist."

As Tóth, Brody portrays an architect who escapes post-war Hungary, fleeing to the United States with dreams of starting a new life.

The actor won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture (drama) in January as well as best actor honors at the Critics Choice Award and this year's lead actor British Academy Film Award.

Other nominees in the best actor race included Timothée Chalamet for "A Complete Unknown," Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing," Ralph Fiennes for "Conclave" and Sebastian Stan for "The Apprentice."

