Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik to compete on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Stephen Nedoroscik is the first contestant announced for season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars."

The exciting announcement about the 25-year-old Worcester, Massachusetts native joining the upcoming season was made Thursday on "Good Morning America."

The season 33 cast of "Dancing with the Stars" will be exclusively announced on "GMA" Sept. 4.

Nedoroscik rose to national prominence at the 2024 Paris Olympics where he notched two bronze medals as a pommel horse specialist on the U.S. men's gymnastics team.

Nedoroscik's score on the pommel horse in the team event launched Team USA into third place, securing the men's team their first Olympic medal in 16 years.

Nedoroscik also made history in the individual pommel horse competition, bringing home a bronze medal, and becoming the first American man to medal in the Olympic event in eight years.

Some fans watching his routine dubbed Nedoroscik with the nickname "Clark Kent" after he removed his glasses moments before jumping into action on the pommel horse, a reference to Superman's signature apparel change.

Nedoroscik has shared on TikTok that he has an eye condition called strabismus, or crossed eyes, which is a misalignment of the eyes that can lead to vision problems, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Before his Olympic moment, Nedoroscik graduated from Penn State University in 2020, with a degree in electrical engineering.

According to USA Gymnastics, Nedoroscik has won four U.S. pommel horse titles, tying the record for most pommel horse championships in U.S. history.

Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars" will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning as judges.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 17 AT 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

