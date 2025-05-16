UH legend Carl Lewis pushes for overhaul of NCAA sports

University of Houston track coach and Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis advocates for college football and basketball to form their own organization.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis is busy preparing his University of Houston track and field team for the biggest meets of the outdoor season. He's also working to save the sport that turned him into an Olympic legend.

"Olympic sports are going to have to be in one category. Let's figure out how we do that," Lewis said. "Football and basketball are in another category. That's where I think the future is, or there will be no Olympic sports."

Lewis has emerged as a passionate advocate for the traditional model of NCAA sports that we've all known for generations, where college athletes are paid little or no money beyond the scholarship they use to earn a college degree.

The UH track and field coach believes the big money that has poured into college football and basketball through NIL threatens other sports like track and field, swimming and diving, and many more.

Lewis said the current system is "not sustainable." He's also adamant that he doesn't blame anyone in football or basketball for taking money that is available.

"I'm all for it," he said.

As a judge is expected to clear the way for schools to start directly paying players, the University of Houston says it's ready to spend the maximum.

UH athletic director Eddie Nuñez recently reaffirmed that UH will join schools directly paying their athletes at the maximum total allowed by the NCAA, $20.5 million a year, starting on July 1.

At many schools, the majority of that money will be paid to football and basketball players, leaving other athletes out. Lewis believes that the system threatens the survival of sports like track and field.

"If anyone thinks it can continue to go this way, they're fooling themselves," he said.

Lewis is now promoting a split that would allow college football and basketball to have their own governing body. That would allow the rest of the sports to continue on their own.

"The number one objective of these college athletes is to get here to get a degree to get a job," Lewis said.

Lewis points to his current roster on the UH track team as an example. He said that out of over 100 athletes on the UH team, three might be able to make a living as professionals in track.

The rest deserve the opportunity to compete in college so they can get a degree.

Lewis is convinced that the current system, that is still emerging under new rules, will leave schools around the country robbing "Peter to pay Paul and everyone's gonna be broke."

