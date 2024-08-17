WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Ex-boyfriend shot woman in the face and took off in southeast Houston, witness tells ABC13

Luke Jones Image
ByLuke Jones KTRK logo
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Ex-boyfriend shot woman in the face, took off, witness tells ABC13
An eyewitness claimed to ABC13 that a woman's ex-boyfriend shot her in the face off Old Spanish Trail, critically injuring her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department believes it knows who shot a woman in a neighborhood off Old Spanish Trail on Friday evening, but it didn't have the suspect in custody.

Police confirmed they were searching for a man accused of the shooting that unfolded in the 2800 block of Renshaw Street in the Gulfgate Riverview/Pine Valley area.

Police told ABC13's Luke Jones that they had been at the scene since about 5 p.m. but couldn't provide any other details, including the suspect's identity.

However, a witness claimed that an ex-boyfriend shot the woman, whose bullet entered her cheek and exited her neck, in the middle of the street. The witness also claimed that the suspect took off in a white Nissan Murano.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW