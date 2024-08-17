Ex-boyfriend shot woman in the face and took off in southeast Houston, witness tells ABC13

An eyewitness claimed to ABC13 that a woman's ex-boyfriend shot her in the face off Old Spanish Trail, critically injuring her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department believes it knows who shot a woman in a neighborhood off Old Spanish Trail on Friday evening, but it didn't have the suspect in custody.

Police confirmed they were searching for a man accused of the shooting that unfolded in the 2800 block of Renshaw Street in the Gulfgate Riverview/Pine Valley area.

Police told ABC13's Luke Jones that they had been at the scene since about 5 p.m. but couldn't provide any other details, including the suspect's identity.

However, a witness claimed that an ex-boyfriend shot the woman, whose bullet entered her cheek and exited her neck, in the middle of the street. The witness also claimed that the suspect took off in a white Nissan Murano.

