Officer dressed as the Grinch makes drug bust in Peru

A video released by police shows The Grinch in a Santa Claus suit searching the house and finding money and drugs.

LIMA, Peru -- Peru's national police Green Squadron unit arrested suspected drug traffickers over the weekend as part of a new operation during the Christmas season.

An officer disguised as the Grinch busted the door open of a home of suspected drug traffickers on Friday.

The Grinch had participated in a Christmas activity prior to the police drug bust operation, making the police presence in the neighborhood go unnoticed, according to Col. Carlos Lopez Aedo, head of the Police Green Squadron.

"Using the ingenuity and cleverness of the Terna Group, we used the Grinch, after an activity for Christmas," said Lopez Aedo.

Authorities said they seized packages of cocaine hydrochloride and cocaine paste, as well as precision instruments such as scales and strainers.

"I hate Christmas and criminals," the dancing Grinch said.

