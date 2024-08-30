NRG Stadium roof repairs to begin before Texans season home opener on Sept. 15

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a month after Hurricane Beryl, repairs are still underway for NRG Stadium, where two roof panels were torn during the Category 1 storm.

Harris County, which owns the stadium, reported that the repairs will be done before and during the Houston Texans' 2024-2025 season.

One of the panels is scheduled for repair just before the Texans' evening home opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 15.

RELATED: NRG Stadium's roof appears damaged after Beryl blew through Houston



The second panel is expected to be fully repaired before the team plays its division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Sept. 29 at home.

If you recall, the day after Hurricane Beryl hit, SkyEye flew around the stadium to examine the damage. ABC13 meteorologist Elyse Smith said the wind, which reached 80 mph, caused the roof portions to fly off.

Following the damage, the Texans played their first preseason game at NRG, and fans and viewers saw how it affected the field view. Since that day was sunny, many fans were blinded and exposed to heavy sunlight in a portion of the stadium that extended from the 30-yard line to the endzone.

Officials are urging spectators who will be visiting NRG to stay informed about the incoming weather and dress accordingly, as fans will be exposed to the elements.