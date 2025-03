No injuries after small plane makes emergency landing on Jamaica Beach in Galveston Co., police say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police are investigating after a small plane made an emergency landing on Jamaica Beach in Galveston County on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. when the pilot of the plane had an issue and was able to land safely.

According to police, they say that the pilot was allowed to take off again and landed the plane at a nearby Schole's Field.

Fortunately, no one was injured.