New surveillance video shows deadly police shooting at end of chase in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New surveillance video shows the dramatic moment a stolen white pickup truck crashed after a pit maneuver in Galveston on Wednesday morning.

Galveston Police Department Chief Doug Balli said the high-speed pursuit started with multiple agencies in southeast Houston when the driver refused to stop.

That chase spanned 30 miles down the Gulf Freeway and ended in Galveston, law enforcement said. The suspect allegedly fired shots down the freeway before he exited the vehicle on Broadway.

The new video shows a swarm of officers with their weapons drawn towards the suspect.

Chief Balli said the suspect opened fire after exiting the vehicle, with video showing officers shielding from the returning fire from the suspect.

"The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. No law enforcement or civilians were injured," Balli said.

But it's still unclear exactly which agency fired the deadly rounds, and exactly how many officers opened fire.

ABC13 has also requested the suspect's identity and whether he has a criminal record, but law enforcement is continuing to be tight-lipped about the investigation.

