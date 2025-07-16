Chase that began in SE Houston ends in Galveston Island, deputies say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a chase that began on the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston ended on Galveston Island.

The Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 8 was involved in the lengthy chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Details about what happened are unclear, and authorities are expected to provide a press conference.

The chase came to an end along Broadway near 51st Street in Galveston Island, according to constable deputies.

