22-year-old nephew confesses to killing uncle because he felt 'unloved,' court documents reveal

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hailed by his co-workers as a dedicated member of the Spring Branch ISD Police Department, 37-year-old Jose Torres' death leaves a blank space for those who knew him.

On Friday, investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Department said Torres was trimming trees in his front yard before he was supposed to pick up his wife and children from school.

One neighbor who spoke to ABC13 said she saw Torres shortly before he was discovered dead.

"I was going to work, and my van makes a little noise when I reverse, so we kind of stared at each other for a little. He was trimming the trees, and I was going to work," neighbor Lissette Acosta said.

Court documents alleged that during that yard work, Torres' nephew through marriage, 22-year-old Antonino Guzman, came over. Torres helped raise Guzman for 6 years as if he were his own.

At some point, the two went inside, and investigators said that's when Guzman shot Torres multiple times in the face, killing him.

Law enforcement said that when Torres failed to pick up his family from school, they got a ride home with a family member and discovered Torres dead.

Acosta said she and her mother heard their screams.

"(My mother) says it's because the mom came to her, and she was crying saying, 'They killed my little baby,' and she hugged my mom, so my mom started crying too," Acosta said.

Guzman was arrested on Sunday morning without incident.

ABC13 was told a piece of home surveillance video pointed authorities in the right direction.

"The wife told law enforcement officers that the suspect has a gun, has anger control issues, and a foot ailment. The law enforcement officer located video from various sources showing the suspect as he was limping, fleeing from the complainant's home," the judge said in PC court.

After the arrest, investigators claim Guzman confessed the reason he did it.

"This witness was Mirandized, gave a statement to law enforcement officers, admitted to going to the complaining witness's house and shooting the complaining witness with a firearm when the two were alone because he felt unloved and unwelcome," the judge said.

Guzman was given a bond of $200,000. He is ordered to have no contact with the family if he does bond out.

