NBA stars pass torch to next-gen AAU stars



Ask any spectator perusing the courts at the shoe company-sponsored hoops circuit stops this month and they'll undoubtedly tell you that, equally as exciting as seeing the next crop of young stars compete on the hardwood is the potential of seeing NBA stars from the past and present coaching or simply checking in on their teams./p>

From superstars such asMinnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards to former legends such as Carmelo Anthony, players have kept their fingers on the pulse by literally putting their names on the jerseys.

We analyzed a handful of namesake squads and zeroed in on a player on the squad who, for various reasons, most puts you in the mindset of the star they're repping on their jersey. Here are some players whose game mostly mirrors their NBA sponsor.

Team CP3 (Chris Paul)