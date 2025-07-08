Newly-acquired forward Kevin Durant to wear No. 7 with Houston Rockets, team announces

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets newly acquired star forward Kevin Durant will be wearing a new jersey number for the 2025-26 NBA season.

The 15-time All-Star will wear No. 7 in his new threads, the Rockets announced on social media.

Not to mention, Durant, 36, was a part of a historic blockbuster seven-team trade, which landed him in Houston.

Durant previously wore No. 35 in his previous NBA stint with the Phoenix Suns. In fact, KD is no stranger to the No. 7, as the future Hall of Famer wore the jersey number as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and as a member of the 2024 USA men's national team, who won the gold medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Former Rockets players who wore No. 7 include the likes of Cam Whitmore, Victor Oladipo, Carmelo Anthony, and Jeremy Lin.

Rockets fans can pre-order the latest KD-Rockets jerseys online or in-store at the Rockets shop.